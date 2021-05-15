Insider Selling: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $42,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,924.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ken S. Ansin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ken S. Ansin sold 1,324 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $47,412.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.46. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $36.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

