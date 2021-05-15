Berenberg Bank Upgrades DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $42.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $41.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.12.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $25.35 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

