Zacks Investment Research Lowers Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Shares of CLBS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

