CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $203.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 456.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 60,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 12,463.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 51,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

