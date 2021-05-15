Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Casinos,Inc. & its subsidiaries,own & operate a limited-stakes gaming casino in Cripple Creek,Colorado & are pursuing a number of additional gaming opportunities internationally & in the U.S.The Company was formed to acquire ownership interests in,and to obtain management contracts with respect to,gaming establishments.The Company generally seeks to enter into gaming operations in areas with attractive demographic attributes,high population densities,local tourism and/or predictable traffic patterns,w/ the long-term objective of establishing geographic project diversification. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

CNTY stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $414.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 85,536 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 212,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

