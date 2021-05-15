Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $143.04 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $143,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $647.76 on Friday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $290.10 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $638.99 and a 200-day moving average of $533.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

