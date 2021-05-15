TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TORM had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $676.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of -363.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.34 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

