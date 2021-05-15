Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $394 million-$406 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.54 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVS. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bioventus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE BVS opened at $15.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68. Bioventus has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $19.51.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.81.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

