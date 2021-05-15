CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Shares of CDNA opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. Research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,439 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,468. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 81.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 15.0% during the first quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 491,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after acquiring an additional 64,016 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in CareDx during the first quarter worth $1,154,000.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

