SVB Leerink Boosts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $72.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Inogen stock opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -734.14 and a beta of 1.05. Inogen has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

