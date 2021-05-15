New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NEWR opened at $59.29 on Friday. New Relic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.25.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,341.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,894 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,205. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group cut New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

