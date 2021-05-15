PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

PGTI stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 15,267 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $365,033.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,177.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.