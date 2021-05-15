Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Paychex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $100.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.15. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

