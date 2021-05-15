The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after buying an additional 540,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD opened at $323.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.70 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

