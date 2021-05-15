15,230 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,783,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,684 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,729,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,292,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 755,321 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,646,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,916,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,564,000 after acquiring an additional 260,362 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $59.78 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67.

