Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,476 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.