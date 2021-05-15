Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

ISBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

