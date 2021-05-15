Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 68,786 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $569.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.96 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $581.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

