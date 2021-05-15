BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

BRBR opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $701,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

