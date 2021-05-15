Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.03 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

