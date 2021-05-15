Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $705.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 18.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawkins by 111.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 92.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after acquiring an additional 554,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 125.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 130.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 169,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 148,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

