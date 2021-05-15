Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 68,286 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 904,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.90% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $193,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $216.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $146.26 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

