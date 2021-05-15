Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Announce $2.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $12.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.44 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $155.90 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.