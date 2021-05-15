Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year earnings of $10.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.46 to $11.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.82.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.76 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

