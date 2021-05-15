Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $178,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

