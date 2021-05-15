Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.51.

NYSE GFI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

