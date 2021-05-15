Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,665.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,416.38.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,282.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,184.91. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,372.13 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

