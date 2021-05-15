CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) PT Lowered to $169.00

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCMP. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

CMC Materials stock opened at $154.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.07 and a 200 day moving average of $163.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $132,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

