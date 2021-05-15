Cube Market Capitalization Hits $7.22 Million (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Cube has a total market cap of $7.22 million and $180.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cube coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cube has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00090608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.65 or 0.01153482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00115687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00061501 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube is a coin. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 coins. Cube’s official website is cubeint.io . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Cube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AUTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.