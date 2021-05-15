BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $52.00 at Wedbush

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $72.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BigCommerce from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.13.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.52.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 86,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,396,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

