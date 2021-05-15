Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells $462,150.00 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $462,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,529 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,998.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MGNI opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.65. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

