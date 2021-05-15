ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.04 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.080–0.020 EPS.

ON24 stock opened at $35.19 on Friday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.59.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.43.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 981 shares of company stock valued at $50,462.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

