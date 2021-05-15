Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

