BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0056 on Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $172,169.61 and $63.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitSend has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitSend

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,948,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

