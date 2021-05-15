The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $59.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404,967 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $59,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $31.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

