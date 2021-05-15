Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after buying an additional 263,850 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWL opened at $28.95 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

