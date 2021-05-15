Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,090 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,904,000 after purchasing an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $140.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.45. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total value of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

