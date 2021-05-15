BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Issue Dividend of $5.76

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 5.7573 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
BHKLY stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94.
About BOC Hong Kong
