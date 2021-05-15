BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) to Issue Dividend of $5.76

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) declared a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 5.7573 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

BHKLY stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.61. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.