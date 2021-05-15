Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.99

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.99 and traded as high as C$39.04. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$38.52, with a volume of 155,896 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EIF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.55.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 51.03.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

