CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE CTS opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CTS has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

