Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.21

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $34.66. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 24,194 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The stock has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of 151.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of Hurco Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 436,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hurco Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.