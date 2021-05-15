NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. NextDecade has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.11.

NEXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

