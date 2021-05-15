Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Announces Earnings Results

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Vroom’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vroom updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.580–0.510 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.58-0.51) EPS.

Shares of VRM opened at $38.86 on Friday. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.21.

A number of analysts have commented on VRM shares. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.86.

In other Vroom news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $514,225.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,350,212.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $313,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,630.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

