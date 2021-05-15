Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $11.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $347,600. 76.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.