GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $425.57 million.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $39.93 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

