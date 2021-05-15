Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Announces Earnings Results

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Equillium has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

