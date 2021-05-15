Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 107 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,408,000 after buying an additional 2,069,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,784,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 485,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,872,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.83 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -299.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

