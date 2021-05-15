Mark A. Shaffer Sells 2,234 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) insider Mark A. Shaffer sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $61,300.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,560.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LQDT stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $955.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.18 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.30.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,344,000 after buying an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,734,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 590,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 55,105 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the first quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

LQDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

