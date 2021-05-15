Security National Trust Co. Sells 410 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,117,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,435 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Schlumberger stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

