Insider Buying: Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,848,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,669,018.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $384.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,703.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 290.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRS shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

